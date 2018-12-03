Road closed near Regal Cinema due to protest

December 3, 2018   12:29 pm

The road towards Pettah opposite the Regal Cinema in Colombo 02 has been temporarily closed for traffic due to a protest.

Ada Derana reporter said that severe traffic congestion has been reported in the area and on nearby roads.

The protest has been organized by a group demanding employment in the National Housing Development Authority which had been promised to them.

The protesters say that 2,500 individuals had been promised employment in the authority, however not all of them had received their appointments.

 

