Four new envoys present credentials to President
December 3, 2018 01:22 pm
Three new Ambassadors and a High Commissioner to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House, Colombo, today (Dec 03).
The envoys are as follows:
Mr Petar Ljubicic – Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia
Mr Andre Poh – Ambassador of the Republic of Congo
Mrs Rita Giuliana Mannella – Ambassador of the Republic of Italy
Mr Michael Nii Nortey Oquaye – High Commissioner of Republic of Ghana
Foreign Minister Dr Sarath Amunugama and Secretary to the President, Udaya Seneviratne were present at this occasion.
