Four new envoys present credentials to President

-

Three new Ambassadors and a High Commissioner to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House, Colombo, today (Dec 03).

The envoys are as follows:

Mr Petar Ljubicic – Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia

Mr Andre Poh – Ambassador of the Republic of Congo

Mrs Rita Giuliana Mannella – Ambassador of the Republic of Italy

Mr Michael Nii Nortey Oquaye – High Commissioner of Republic of Ghana

Foreign Minister Dr Sarath Amunugama and Secretary to the President, Udaya Seneviratne were present at this occasion.

-PMD