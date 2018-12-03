Police fire tear gas at protesting unemployed graduates
File Photo.

Police fire tear gas at protesting unemployed graduates

December 3, 2018   03:03 pm

-

Police fired tear gas to disperse a group of unemployed graduates protesting near the Lotus Roundabout in Colombo.

Riot police resorted to using tear gas after the protestors attempted to push through a road blockade which had been set up to prevent them reaching the Presidential Secretariat.

Meanwhile severe traffic congestion has been reported in Maradana and surrounding areas due to a public rally being staged by the ‘Jathika Ekamuthuwa’ organisation.

The rally has been organised to demand an immediate general election in the country.

Another protest is also underway near the National Housing Development Authority by a large number of people who have been promised employment in the authority.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories