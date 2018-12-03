Heavy rainfall expected in Northern, North-central provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that heavy rainfall (100-150 mm) can be expected at some places in Northern, North-central provinces and Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

A weather advisory issued this afternoon states that active clouds are developed over the north-eastern parts of the island and that rainfall above 100 mm have been reported at some places in Trincomalee district.

The said that active clouds are likely to persist during next few hours, it said.

The department also says that showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over the island, from today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces while showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 75mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern, North-central, Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning, it said.