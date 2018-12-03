Talks fail between President and UNF leaders

-

The second round of discussions between President Maithripala Sirisena and representatives of the United National Front (UNF) ended unsuccessfully, according to UNP MP Lakshman Kiriella.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting held at Presidential Secretariat, he said that the President had insisted that the premiership will not be given to UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The meeting between the President and UNF leaders was initially slated to be held yesterday, but was pushed to 8.00 p.m. today (3).

The first round of talks between the President and the UNF, which also failed to see any agreement being reached, was held on Friday (Nov. 30).

During a discussion with Speaker Karu Jayasuriya on Thursday, the President had agreed to meet with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the UNF leadership to find an immediate and amicable solution to the prevailing political crisis in the country.

Meanwhile the Court of Appeal today temporary halted Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet from functioning in their positions in response to a petition filed by 122 legislators against the disputed government.