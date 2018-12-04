Two held with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 2.6 million

December 4, 2018   08:40 am

Two Sri Lankan passengers have been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 2.6 million into the country.

The passengers aged 48 and 46 who are residents of Puttalam had arrived from Sharjah at 4.30 a.m. today (4) when they were apprehended by officials of the Customs Narcotics Control Division who were on duty at the Green Channel of the arrival lounge. 

The suspects had attempted to smuggle in 242 cartons of foreign cigarettes (48,400 sticks) valued at Rs 2,662,000 which had been packed in their traveling bags.

