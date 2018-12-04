Case against Gotabaya to be heard on a daily basis

December 4, 2018   10:29 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar has decided to hear the case against Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and 6 others over D.A. Rajapaksa Museum on a daily basis starting from the 22nd of January 2019.

The case was filed by the Attorney General against the former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and six others for allegedly misappropriating Rs 49 million of state funds to build the D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum.

