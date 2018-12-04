President issues instructions to all ministry secretaries

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has advised all Ministry Secretaries to continue all public services without any delays.

The President chaired a special meeting with the Secretaries to all ministries at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (4), the President’s Media Division said.

During the meeting, the President issued the necessary instructions and orders to all ministry secretaries to carry out public services without any interruptions according to the existing law, as the Court of Appeal has issued an interim order restraining Mahinda Rajapaksa and his cabinet from carrying out their duties.

The PMD, issuing a statement, further said that the President has already issued the necessary instructions to all public services, tri-forces and police services to fulfill their duties and responsibilities for national security and for the country and it people in such a situation.