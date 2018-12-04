Establish a legal govt and bring a motion if need an election - Ranil

-

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says that if a General Election is necessary, a legal government should be established and a motion should be brought in the Parliament.

Speaking at a press conference at Temple Trees today (4), he said that the stance of the United National Party (UNP) is to hold the election on a date agreed on by all the parties.

Wickremesinghe said that all political parties agree to hold an election only if a legal government exists in the country and that even the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) have declared this.