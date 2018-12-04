Establish a legal govt and bring a motion if need an election - Ranil

Establish a legal govt and bring a motion if need an election - Ranil

December 4, 2018   02:13 pm

-

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says that if a General Election is necessary, a legal government should be established and a motion should be brought in the Parliament.

Speaking at a press conference at Temple Trees today (4), he said that the stance of the United National Party (UNP) is to hold the election on a date agreed on by all the parties.

Wickremesinghe said that all political parties agree to hold an election only if a legal government exists in the country and that even the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) have declared this.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories