-

The Office of the Speaker says that the court has approved the parliamentary process with regard to the passage of the recent no-confidence motion, which was adopted by a voice vote.

Issuing a statement today (4), the Speaker’s Office said that a vote by name would have been taken peacefully with the support of the government side, however on November 14, 15, and 16 an ‘indecent environment’ had been created instead. That is why a voice vote had to be taken, the statement said.

“It is clear that on December 3 the court has approved the process in parliament,” the statement said, in reference to the interim order issued by the Court of Appeal yesterday restraining the Cabinet including Mahinda Rajapaksa from functioning.

“It is encouraging for us that the court has confirmed the opinion held by the parliament from the outset. We extend our gratitude to the Court for this. This would dismiss the fictitious and unreasonable allegations made against the Parliament and the Speaker thus far.”