Showers to continue due to atmospheric disturbances in the Bay of Bengal

Due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka, the prevailing showery condition is likely to continue over the island during the next few days, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.

Light showers may also occur in the Galle and Matara coastal areas in the morning.

Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Eastern Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka, heavy showers or thundershowers can be expected in the deep sea areas extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas around the island during evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.