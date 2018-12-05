Next parliamentary session on Dec 12

-

The Parliamentary session has been postponed until 1.30 pm 12th November, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Parliamentary session for the day, presided by Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, commenced at around 10.45 this morning (05).

Prior to the parliamentary session, a party leaders’ meeting was also held at 9.30 am. According to Deputy Secretary-General of Parliament Neil Iddawela, all political parties representing the Parliament were notified to take part in this meeting.

Furthermore, the Public Gallery would remain closed today as well.

The governing party has boycotted today’s parliamentary session, stated MP Dinesh Gunawardena. This is the fifth consecutive time they have boycotted the parliamentary session after the regime change back in October.