President threatens to resign and return to farming if backed to a wall  Mano

MP Mano Ganesan stated that the President has threatened to resign and go back to faring in Polonnaruwa if he is ‘backed to a wall’ in the current political situation.

MP Ganesan mentioned this posting a message on his twitter account yesterday (04).

MP Ganesan’s tweet read that “National Crisis today; President Sirisena, amidst his exclamations on Monday night, with us, the UNF party leaders, also said that if pushed to the wall, he will make a State of the Nation Address, resign from Presidency and get back to his farms in Polonnaruwa. #lka”

According to him, the President stated this during the meeting held with the United National Front (UNF) on Monday (03).

When the media inquired MP Ganesan on his tweet, he has said that MPs such as Sajith Premadasa, Rajitha Senaratne, Lakshman Kiriella, Rishad Bathiudeen, Rauff Hakeem and Palani Digambaram had been present when the President made this remark.