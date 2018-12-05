222 SL migrant workers deceased within this year

The Foreign Employment Bureau said that 222 Sri Lankans who had gone abroad for employment had deceased due to various reasons this year.

A spokesperson for the Bureau stated that, among the 222 deceased migrant workers, 22 had been women and that, 145 out of 222 had died of natural causes.

According to the Foreign Employment Bureau, 06 females and 25 males had committed suicide and road accident has killed 21 migrant workers.

Reportedly, the most number of Sri Lankan migrant workers has been killed in Saudi, Kuwait and Qatar.

The Foreign Employment Bureau has spent nearly Rs 7 million in this year to get back the bodies to Sri Lanka.