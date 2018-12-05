Case against Ali Roshan to be heard daily

The Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar has decided to hear the case against Samarappulige Niraj Roshan alias ‘Ali Roshan’ and six others, over the illegal possession of four elephants and racketeering, on a daily basis starting from the 13th of February 2019.

The case was taken up before the Special High Court three-judge bench consisting of Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne today (28).

The State Counsel informed the court that all relevant documents related to the case have been handed over to the defense, hence sought for a date to be set to hear the case.

Accordingly, the Special High Court judge bench ordered to take up the case against ‘Ali Roshan’ and six others daily from February 13 onwards.

The Special High Court issued summons to the witnesses of the case to appear before the court at the next hearing.

The Attorney General had filed a case against the 7 defendants on 27 charges under the Offences Against Public Property Act, with regard to the possession of four elephants without licenses and racketeering.

The other defendants of the case include Assistant Director of the Department of Wildlife Upali Padmasiri and a former clerk of the same department B. Sanjeewani.