Son axes father to death

December 5, 2018   04:20 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

An individual has been arrested on suspicion for murdering his father over a family dispute, by assaulting him with an axe.

The deceased has been identified as a 49-year-old individual named T. Jayantha.

The arrestee and the victim are reportedly residents in Kiwulawatta area in Dodangoda.

The son of the deceased has surrendered to the police following the incident, according to Dodangoda Police.

The Magistrate’s inquest on the murder is scheduled to be conducted today (05).

Officers of Deniyaya and Dodangoda Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

