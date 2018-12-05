Hearing of petitions against parliament dissolution concludes for the day

-

The Supreme Court has concluded today’s (05) hearing of the petitions against the dissolution of the parliament, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the hearing of the case will resume from tomorrow (06).

The hearing of the petition for the second day commenced this morning before the seven-judge bench consisting of Supreme Court Justices consisting of Chief Justice Nalin Perera, Priyantha Jayawardena, Prasanna Jayawardena, Sisira de Abrew,Vijith Malalgoda, Buwaneka Aluwihare and Murdu Fernando.

The petitions have been filed by political parties including United National Party (UNP), Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) and the All Ceylon People’s Congress.

Organisations and activists such as the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA), Attorney Aruna Laksiri and also a member of Elections Commission Prof. S. R. H. Hoole have also filed petitions.

Ten members of Parliament representing the ruling party have filed a petition seeking permission to intervene in the hearing of the petitions against the dissolution of the Parliament.

This petition has been filed by MPs Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Chamdima Weerakkody, Lakshman Wasantha Perera, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Sisira Jayakodi, Chandrasiri Gajadeera, John Seneviratne and two others.