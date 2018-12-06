Second largest heroin haul found in SL intercepted
December 6, 2018 09:52 am
The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested two persons with the second largest haul of heroin, in Beruwala-Balapitiya beach last night (05).
The PNB has found 231 kg 54 g of heroin on the 38 and 34 year old suspects.
The worth of the haul is estimated e over Rs 2778 million, said the Police Media Spokesperson.
Reportedly, the suspects are residents of the Beruwala area. Along with the suspects, a boat used to transport the drugs has also been apprehended.
According to the Police, this is the second largest haul of heroin found in Sri Lanka.