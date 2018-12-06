Hearing of petitions against parliament dissolution resumes

-

The seven-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court commenced hearing of the petitions against the dissolution of the parliament for the third consecutive day.

Hearing of the petitions, which commenced on the 4th of December, will be concluded today (06).

Presenting submissions before the Supreme Court yesterday, the Attorney General had stated that in accordance with Article 38 (02) of the Constitution, the Supreme Court does not have the legal authority to hear these fundamental rights petitions filed against the parliamentary dissolution.

The intermediate petitioners have also presented submissions against the fundamental rights petitions yesterday (06).

Accordingly, further hearing of the petitions will be resumed today before the seven-judge bench consisting of Supreme Court Justices consisting of Chief Justice Nalin Perera, Priyantha Jayawardena, Prasanna Jayawardena, Sisira de Abrew,Vijith Malalgoda, Buwaneka Aluwihare and Murdu Fernando.

The petitions have been filed by political parties including United National Party (UNP), Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) and the All Ceylon People’s Congress.

Organisations and activists such as the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA), Attorney Aruna Laksiri and also a member of Elections Commission Prof. S. R. H. Hoole have also filed petitions.

Ten members of Parliament representing the ruling party have filed a petition seeking permission to intervene in the hearing of the petitions against the dissolution of the Parliament.

This petition has been filed by MPs Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Chamdima Weerakkody, Lakshman Wasantha Perera, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Sisira Jayakodi, Chandrasiri Gajadeera, John Seneviratne and two others.