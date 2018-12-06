Sinhala leaders cheated Tamil leaders  Sivajilingam

December 6, 2018   10:37 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Former Northern Provincial Councilman M. K. Sivajilingam stated that his party is willing to support a political organization which promises to fulfill their political needs.

He mentioned this addressing a press conference held in Jaffna.

Up until now, Sinhala leaders cheated the Tamil leaders and certain leaders couldn’t fulfill the needs of the Tamil people, he said.

Meanwhile, the Prevention of Terrorism Act should be abolished, all political prisoners should be released, and police powers and land powers should be given to them, Sivajilingam further said. 

