MPs duty is to find a PM President prefers  Chandima Weerakkody

December 6, 2018   10:58 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

If a Prime Minister whom the President deems suitable isn’t appointed, the country cannot move forward, stated MP Chandima Weerakkody.

Therefore, it is the duty of the MPs to find a nominee for the Premiership whom the President finds appropriate, he said.

Weerakkody mentioned this to the media in Ambalangoda area.

Meanwhile, former UNP General Secretary Tissa Attanayake said that everyone should find solutions to the existing political crisis through discussion.  

