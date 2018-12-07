Three foreigners held with cigarettes worth Rs 3.4 mn

Three foreigners held with cigarettes worth Rs 3.4 mn

December 7, 2018   09:12 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Three foreign passengers including one female, who had arrived from Hong Kong, have been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle in 318 cartons of foreign cigarettes.

The three passengers were held by the Customs officers attached to the BIA at around 11.55 p.m. last night (06).

Accordingly, the Customs officers have seized 63,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes contained in 318 cartons.

The contraband is estimated to be worth over Rs 3.4 million.

Further investigations are carried out by the Customs officers attached to the BIA.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories