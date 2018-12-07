Three foreigners held with cigarettes worth Rs 3.4 mn

Three foreign passengers including one female, who had arrived from Hong Kong, have been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle in 318 cartons of foreign cigarettes.

The three passengers were held by the Customs officers attached to the BIA at around 11.55 p.m. last night (06).

Accordingly, the Customs officers have seized 63,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes contained in 318 cartons.

The contraband is estimated to be worth over Rs 3.4 million.

Further investigations are carried out by the Customs officers attached to the BIA.