Ranjan ordered to appear before SC on Feb 26

The Supreme Court has ordered MP Ranjan Rmanayake to appear before the court again on the 26th of February 2019 over contempt of court charges.

The case was taken up before a judge bench comprising Supreme Court Justices Eva Wanasundara and T.B. Dehideniya this morning (07).

Representing the defendant Ramanayake, President’s Counsel Faisz Musthapha, informed the court that his client has not received the notice issued by the Supreme Court, however, the defendant would appear before the court today.

He further stated that he has not received the CDs that contain the statement in question made by his client.

Accordingly, the judge bench ordered the Supreme Court registrar to send the notice issued pertaining to the case and the CD containing the statement made by MP Ramanyake to the defense.

Appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam informed the court, if the statement in question is indeed a contempt of court, the Attorney General would subsequently file a charge sheet against MP Ramanayake.

However, President’s Counsel Faisz Musthapha stated that he intends to file objections against the case under the Evidence (Special Provisions) Act.

Considering the submissions, the Supreme Court judge bench ordered to take up the case again on the 26th of February 2019 for further hearing.

The case was filed against MP Ranjan Ramanayake over Contempt of Court charges for allegedly making a controversial statement regarding the composition of the Supreme Court judge bench hearing the petitions filed against the dissolution of Parliament.