Owner of boat incepted with second largest heroin haul arrested

The owner of the boat allegedly used to transfer the stock of 231 kg of heroin seized yesterday (06) has been arrested in Yatiyanthota with Rs 1.5 million in cash, the Police Spokesman said.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) had arrested two persons in Beruwala-Balapitiya beach on Wednesday (05) night, with the second largest haul of heroin ever seized in the country.

Along with the suspects, a boat used to transport the drugs had also been apprehended.

The PNB found 231 kg 54 g of heroin, parceled in to 214 packets and hidden inside large sugar bags.

The two suspects, 38 year old Dilip Prasanna and 34 year old Mohamed Farzan, residents of Beruwala, were arrested in connection with the massive haul of drug.

The two suspects were yesterday produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrates Court which granted approval for police to detain and question the suspects for 7 days.

The heroin haul is estimated to be worth over Rs 2,778 million.

According to the Police, this is the second largest haul of heroin found in Sri Lanka.

The detection has been a result of an investigation conducted by the PNB over several weeks.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson, an internal conflict within the smugglers had helped the PNB with the raid.

Police suspect that the heroin might have been packed in Pakistan as Pakistani letters had been printed on some of the sugar bags.

PNB has received assistance from the Special Task Force, Sri Lanka Navy, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), foreign intelligence and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, on this raid.