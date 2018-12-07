CCTV: Three-wheeler hits pedestrians crossing road

- https://youtu.be/h8qZxeyNvsY

A woman died while another person was critically wounded after being hit by a three-wheeler while crossing the road near the Bandarawela town.

Ada Derana reporter said that the woman and the male were attempting to cross the road at a pedestrian crossing when a speeding three-wheeler had hit them last night (6).

They were both rushed to the Bandarawela Hospital following the accident, however the woman had succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment.

The deceased has been identified as a 33-year-old mother of two, who is a resident of Inikambedda, Bandarawela.

The driver of the three-wheeler has been arrested over the incident while Bandarawela Police is conducting further investigations.

The accident has been recorded on a nearby CCTV camera.