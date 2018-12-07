Businessman held with gold biscuits worth over Rs 2.4m

December 7, 2018   06:11 pm

A Sri Lankan passenger who arrived from Chennai has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle three gold biscuits into the country.

The 36-year-old businessman from Galgamuwa in Kurunegala was apprehended by officers of the narcotics control unit of Sri Lanka Customs upon arrival in the country at around 9.00 a.m. this morning.

The three gold biscuits, weighing 233g and valued at Rs 2,448,600 were found concealed in the pockets of the trouser worn by the suspect, a spokesman said.

 

