Six nabbed for selling heroin using mobile payment

Six suspects who had engaged in a heroin distribution racket by using a mobile payment service to make monetary transaction, have been arrested by Dankotuwa Police last night.

The suspects were arrested following a search carried out by three police teams, based on information received.

Police seized 23 grams of heroin found in the possession of the suspects, who are aged between 25 and 37.

They are residents of Dankotuwa, Katukenda, Bujjampola and Mahawatta.

The arrested suspects are to be produced at the Marawila Magistrate’s Court while Dankotuwa Police is conducting further investigations.