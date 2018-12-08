Six nabbed for selling heroin using mobile payment

Six nabbed for selling heroin using mobile payment

December 8, 2018   09:02 am

-

Six suspects who had engaged in a heroin distribution racket by using a mobile payment service to make monetary transaction, have been arrested by Dankotuwa Police last night.

The suspects were arrested following a search carried out by three police teams, based on information received.

Police seized 23 grams of heroin found in the possession of the suspects, who are aged between 25 and 37.

They are residents of Dankotuwa, Katukenda, Bujjampola and Mahawatta.

The arrested suspects are to be produced at the Marawila Magistrate’s Court while Dankotuwa Police is conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories