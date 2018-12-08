Teacher who helped cheat at O/L exam facing disciplinary action

Teacher who helped cheat at O/L exam facing disciplinary action

December 8, 2018   11:44 am

-

The Education Ministry has launched a disciplinary inquiry against the female teacher who was arrested for helping a candidate sitting for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination to cheat by texting him the answers.

The inquiry is being carried out under the supervision of the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Education Director while statements have already been recorded from several of the connected parties.

A decision is expected to be taken with regard to the teacher in question following the conclusion of the inquiry.

In addition to this, the Department of Examinations has also commenced a separate inquiry into the incident.

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha said that the inquiry will be separate to the investigations being carried by police.

Meanwhile action is to be taken against the student involved in the exam cheating under the Public Examinations Act.

The female teacher and student arrested for cheating during the English language question paper of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam were released on bail by the court yesterday (7).

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories