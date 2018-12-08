Teacher who helped cheat at O/L exam facing disciplinary action

-

The Education Ministry has launched a disciplinary inquiry against the female teacher who was arrested for helping a candidate sitting for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination to cheat by texting him the answers.

The inquiry is being carried out under the supervision of the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Education Director while statements have already been recorded from several of the connected parties.

A decision is expected to be taken with regard to the teacher in question following the conclusion of the inquiry.

In addition to this, the Department of Examinations has also commenced a separate inquiry into the incident.

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha said that the inquiry will be separate to the investigations being carried by police.

Meanwhile action is to be taken against the student involved in the exam cheating under the Public Examinations Act.

The female teacher and student arrested for cheating during the English language question paper of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam were released on bail by the court yesterday (7).