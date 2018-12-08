UNP is our common enemy  SLFP General Secretary

December 8, 2018   12:23 pm

General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa says that the party is expected to move forward by forming a new alliance with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Speaking to reporters following the SLFP’s central committee meeting last night (7), he said that the United National Party (UNP) is their ‘common enemy’ and that the Podujana Peramuna will not be a challenge for the SLFP at any time.

He said that Sri Lanka Freedom Party will be forming an alliance with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in the future.

A special central committee meeting of the SLFP, chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena, was held at the President’s House in Colombo last night.

 

