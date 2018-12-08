-

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the appointment of Steve Rixon as the national team’s fielding coach.

The former Australian Cricketer, who has coaching experience behind him, will join with the National team, currently in New Zealand; starting from 24th December. 2018.

“We are happy to welcome Steve into the team. I am sure; he will be able to help the team moving forward, with his expertise in the area of fielding; which is a vital component of the game” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Rixon will work with the national team, until the end of the 2019 World Cup.

In the meantime, Manoj Abeywickrema; the current fielding coach of the Sri Lanka team, will be drafted into the High Performance Center to work with the Development Squads.

-Agencies