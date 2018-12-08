Steve Rixon appointed as Sri Lankas fielding coach

Steve Rixon appointed as Sri Lankas fielding coach

December 8, 2018   12:52 pm

-

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the appointment of Steve Rixon as the national team’s fielding coach.

The former Australian Cricketer, who has coaching experience behind him, will join with the National team, currently in New Zealand; starting from 24th December. 2018.

“We are happy to welcome Steve into the team. I am sure; he will be able to help the team moving forward, with his expertise in the area of fielding; which is a vital component of the game” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Rixon will work with the national team, until the end of the 2019 World Cup.

In the meantime, Manoj Abeywickrema; the current fielding coach of the Sri Lanka team, will be drafted into the High Performance Center to work with the Development Squads.

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories