Suspect nabbed while transporting Kerala cannabis

A suspect has been arrested while transporting over 1.7 kilograms of Kerala cannabis in a three-wheeler from Jaffna to Kalpitiya.

Police said the arrest was made yesterday (7) at Omanthai, Vavuniya following an inspection of the vehicle.

A parcel containing 1 kilogram and 770 grams of cannabis was found inside the suspect’s traveling bag.

The arrested suspect is to be produced at the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court while Omanthai Police is conducting further investigations.