We did politics even with no posts  Mahinda

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the political situation in the country is currently in disarray, and that the expectation of the people in the country is a general election at this point.

He stated that while speaking to reporters following a religious event at a temple in Rukmalgama, Pannipitiya on Saturday (8).

“In politics one can have posts or not have them. But we did not do politics expecting posts. We did politics even when we didn’t hold any posts,” he said responding to a question from a journalist.

“We will do politics as long as the people are with us,” Rajapaksa said.