Rain and strong winds expected in several areas

The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal, according to the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected in the Uva and Eastern provinces and in Kurunegala district.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS

The low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka is likely to intensify further during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected in the above deep sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island during evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Kaluthara to Mannar via Puttalam and in the deep sea areas to the east of the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.