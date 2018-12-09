SSP Jayasundara made director of TID

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) W. S. E. Jayasundara has been appointed as the director of the Terrorism Investigation Department (TID) and the director of the Ministry Coordination Division.

Secretary of the National Police Commission, Saman Dissanayake, said that approval was granted for the said appointment with immediate effect. Accordingly, IGP Pujith Jayasundara has appointed the SSP to the relevant posts.

SSP Jayasundara has previously served as the Officer In Charge of the Jaffna Police Division as well.

Meanwhile, SSP U. P. A. D. K. P. Karunanayake has been appointed to the vacant post left behind by SSP Jayasundara. SSP Karunanayake has been acting as the Chief Administrative Officer of the National Police Training College.

NPC Secretary Dissanayake stated that these transfers have been carried out according to the need of service under the commission’s approval.