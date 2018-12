-

A youth has been arrested at Abeysingharama Road in Maradana over the charge of transporting the drug named ‘Ice’.

The Colombo Law Enforcement unit has made the arrest during a vehicle check based on a tip-off received by them.

The officers have discovered 109 g 760 mg of Ice on the 26 year old suspect from Dematagoda area.

The arrested youth will be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.