Will take every measure to secure agri-economy  President

December 9, 2018   06:19 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena says that every measure will be taken to strengthen the agricultural economy.

He mentioned this at an event held in Polonnaruwa, today (09). 

Addressing the event, President Sirisena stated that not only for paddy, but storage facilities will be introduced for fruit and vegetables as well.

This will become a solution for both food security and the fall of paddy prices, President further stated.

