Past govt. acted without an understanding of countrys security  Gotabaya

December 9, 2018   11:33 pm

Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated that the current political situation has arisen from making 19th Amendment to the Constitution with a view to achieving personal political interests.

He mentioned this responding to questions posed by the media personnel at the end of a certificate awarding ceremony at the Dr. Piyasena Rathuwithana Astrological Science Academy, today (09).

He stated that past government did not act with a proper understanding of the country’s security.

