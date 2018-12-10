Payments for fmr Ministers temporarily suspended

Payments for fmr Ministers temporarily suspended

December 10, 2018   11:01 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

All payments for the former Ministers and their personal staffs have been temporarily halted in accordance with the interim order issued by the Court of Appeal suspending the functions of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Responding to a query by Ada Derana, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration J.J. Ratnasiri stated that President Maithripala Sirisena had given instructions on implementing this suspension at a recent discussion.

Accordingly, all payments including the allowances for telephones and fuel have been temporarily suspended from last week onwards.

However, this suspension would be carried out until the court order is issued, the Secretary to the Public Administration said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories