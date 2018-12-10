Former Malaysian PM Najib arrested over tampered 1MDB audit report

-

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of being involved in the alleged tampering of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) final audit report.

Sources told NSTP that Najib was detained under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009, which covers offences of abusing power for gratification.

It is understood that Najib was arrested at 10.51pm and later freed on MACC bail at 1.21pm.

Najib had earlier arrived at the MACC headquarters here at 10.42am to give his statement for the second time regarding the 1MDB audit report.

He left the MACC headquarters around 1.40pm.

He first met the MACC regarding the issue on Dec 6, where he spent four hours providing his statement.

Meanwhile, online portals claimed that Najib is expected to be brought to court on Wednesday to face charges related to the alleged report tampering.

On Nov 25, Auditor-General Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad had claimed that the final audit report on 1MDB had been tampered with Najib’s knowledge.

She also disclosed that two crucial matters dropped from the report were on the presence of wanted businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low at a 1MDB board meeting as well as the financial status of 1MDB.

On the same day, MACC was reported as saying that it will commence an investigation into the alleged report tampering and would call several witnesses to assist the probe.

Among those who have been called to assist the investigation are former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang and former MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad.

Source: New Strait Times

-Agencies