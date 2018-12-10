Death sentences held up due to delayed reports  President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena death sentences on drug dealers are delayed due to the relevant authorities not submitting the reports properly.

President Sirisena says investigations will be commenced to probe into the matter, according to the President’s Media Division.

It is essential to implement necessary measures to execute capital punishment to the inmates engaged in drug racketeering even when they are already sentenced to death for the same offence, the President has further stated.

The President made these comments during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (10) on amending laws for curbing drug rackets and crimes.

He has also noted that the laws on curtailing drug racket should not be abated under any circumstances.

Reportedly, Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya, Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Hemasiri Fernando, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, the Excise Commissioner General, several secretaries to the ministries and state officials had joined the discussion.