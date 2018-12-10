Four nabbed with elephant pearls worth over Rs 40 mn

Four individuals have been arrested in Kandy, along with 11 elephant pearls estimated to be worth over Rs 40 million.

The arrest was made by the officers of the Crime Prevention Unit of Kandy Police Division during an undercover operation.

Three of the suspects, who had been in possession of 08 elephant pearls at the time of the arrest, were taken into custody near the Balagolla stadium, while the other suspect was arrested in Kandy town along with three elephant pearls.

The suspects are revealed to be from Monaragala, Ampara, Badulla and Polonnaruwa areas.