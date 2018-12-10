Committee report on Singapore FTA handed to President

-

The expert committee appointed to study the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) has handed over its report to the President.

The report has been handed over this evening (10) at the Presidential Secretariat, stated President’s Media Division.

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Colombo, Retired Professor of Economics, Deshamanya W. D. Lakshman has handed over the report to President Maithripala Sirisena.