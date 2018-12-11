SLFP-SLPP resumes talks on an alliance

-

Accordingly, the committee appointed with regard to the matter will meet again and put forward proposals.

This decision has been arrived at the meeting held (10) between the leaders of SLFP and SLPP including President Maithripala Sirisena and Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Commenting to the media following the meeting, MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara said that the group of parliamentarians has been informed also of the committee report on the Sri Lanka Singapore Free Trade Agreement.