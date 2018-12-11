Strong winds & cold weather expected in most parts of island

-

The low-pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal and there is a possibility for further development, the Department of Meteorology.

Mainly fair weather can be expected over the most parts of the island.

Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 40 kmph and fairly cold weather can be expected over the island.

Sea areas:

The low-pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal and there is a possibility for further development in the next few days, the Met. Department said.

Under the influence of the system the possibility for heavy rainfall, sudden roughness associated with the sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa and Pottuvil high.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle during evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The deep sea areas to the east of the island and the west of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.