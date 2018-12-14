Rough seas expected in east

-

The deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, the Department of Meteorology stated.

The system was located near latitude 7.6N, Longitude 88.0E at 23.30 hours on 13th December 2018 approximately 750 km east-southeast of Trincomalee.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about advisories issued by the Met. Department in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern province and in Polonnaruwa district. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Central provinces and in Anuradhapura district.

Mainly fair weather can be expected over elsewhere in the island.

Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 50 kmph and fairly cold weather can be expected over the island.

Sea areas:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Kankesanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee till 16th December 2018.

The fishermen, who are in the warning areas, are advised to move to safer sea areas or return to the coast.

For the next 24 hours:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off coast extending from Pottuvil to Kankesanturai via Trincomalee. Heavy showers can be expected in the Eastern deep sea areas.

Winds will be Northerly to Northeasterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 40-50 kmph in the eastern sea area and speed will be 30-40 kmph around the other sea areas of the island.

The sea areas to the east of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph and the sea areas to the west of the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.