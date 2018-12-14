Petition filed against former CJ Sarath N. Silva
December 14, 2018 03:35 pm
A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court against the former Chief Justice Sarath N. Silva over contempt of court, stated Ada Derana reporter.
NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.