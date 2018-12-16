-

President Maithripala Sirisena says all the citizens must commit themselves to fulfill their respective duties towards the future of the motherland irrespective of political partiality.

He made these remarks participating at the 93rd Passing Out Parade of the Sri Lanka Military Academy (SLMA) in Diyatalawa, on Saturday (15).

The President further expressing his views said that he is committed to fulfill all the tasks that should be done to strengthen the democracy and freedom of the country.

During this ceremony, the President emphasized the importance of security forces fulfilling their respective duties with an understanding of challenges before the motherland as well as its national security.

Furthermore, President Sirisena said that today, our country face diverse types of challenges through foreign forces, which were different to what we faced in the past.

The President said that all the citizens including the politicians and state officials must commit themselves hastily to fulfill the tasks for the future of the motherland while understanding those challenges.

The President after review of the formal parade awarded most prestigious Commissioning Swords to the Officer Cadets.

President Sirisena also opened the newly built modern state-of -the art colossal auditorium with seating capacity for 785 student officers, which was a gift from the Army of the People’s Republic of China. The Sri Lanka Military Academy received this gift as a symbol of the long-lasting friendship between both countries.

Sri Lanka Military Academy Commandant Brigadier Priyantha Senarathne presented appreciative mementos to President Sirisena and the Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyan.

Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army, former Chief of Defence Staff Jagath Jayasuriya, Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyan, a host of Senior Army Officers and invitees were present at this occasion.

-PMD