Vote on Account tabled in Parliament

Parliament session chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has commenced a short while ago.

Accordingly, Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera tabled the Vote on Account for the first four months of the year 2019 in Parliament.

Addressing the Chamber, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that they had to resort to present a Vote on Account due to the recent political turmoil in the country.

Accordingly, out of Rs 1765 billion, which has been allocated for the first four months of the year 2019, Rs 970 billion has been allotted for debt servicing or interest and premium payment.

This amount is nearly 55 per cent of the total allocation.

Reportedly, monetary provisions have been assigned for ‘Gam Peraliya’, ‘Enterprise Sri Lanka’ and ‘One Project for One Village’ projects through this.

In addition, funds have been allotted for salaries in the public service, fertilizer subsidies, Samurdhi subsidies, distributing uniform cloths for students.