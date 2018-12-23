Two Sri Lankans among four arrested for peddling ganja in India

December 22, 2018   11:20 pm

The Madurai district police on Saturday arrested four persons, including two Sri Lankan nationals, for allegedly procuring ganja from Usilampatti near Madurai with the idea of smuggling it to Sri Lanka.

According to a statement issued by the Indian police, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in M. Ramanathapuram near Usilampatti and arrested K. Kalyani (31) from the village, K. Gunasekaran (30) from Vedaranyam, and S. Rajikanth (33) and C. Selvakaran (37) from Jaffna in Sri Lanka.

Thirty kilogram of ganja, 388,000 Indian rupees, two cellphones, two passports, and some Sri Lankan and Malaysian currencies were seized from the arrested.

N. Manivannan, Superintendent of Police, said that stringent action was being taken against drug peddlers through special teams formed by the police.

Source: The Hindu

-Agencies

