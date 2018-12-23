Person arrested with Cannabis-mixed Hash

December 23, 2018   10:10 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

An individual has been arrested for the possession of Cannabis mixed Hashish in Kadarnana Watta area in Borella police division.

Accordingly, 508 g of Hashish, commonly known as ‘Hash’, mixed with Cannabis has been seized in possession of the suspect.

The arrest was made at around 1.10 p.m. yesterday (22) based on a tip-off received by the officers of Borella police station.

The suspect is a 35-year-old residing in Serpentine Road in Borella.

He is to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (23) and Borella Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

